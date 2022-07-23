To graph the function along with \(y = \sin x\) on the interval \(0 \leq x \leq 2\pi\), plot both functions on the same coordinate system, noting that \(y = -3 \sin x\) will have peaks and troughs three times as far from the x-axis compared to \(y = \sin x\), and it will be reflected across the x-axis due to the negative sign.