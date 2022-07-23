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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 19
Chapter 2, Problem 19

In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −2 tan π/4 x

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Identify the given function: \(y = -2 \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{4} x\right)\). This is a tangent function with a vertical stretch and a horizontal compression.
Recall the general form of the tangent function: \(y = a \tan(bx)\), where \(a\) affects the amplitude (vertical stretch) and \(b\) affects the period (horizontal stretch/compression).
Calculate the period of the function using the formula for tangent: \(\text{Period} = \frac{\pi}{|b|}\). Here, \(b = \frac{\pi}{4}\), so the period is \(\frac{\pi}{\frac{\pi}{4}} = 4\).
Since the problem asks for two full periods, determine the interval for \(x\) to graph: from \(0\) to \(8\) (because \(2 \times 4 = 8\)).
Plot key points and asymptotes for the tangent function within the interval \([0,8]\). The vertical asymptotes occur where the argument of tangent is \(\frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\), so solve \(\frac{\pi}{4} x = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\) for \(x\) to find asymptotes, then sketch the curve with vertical stretch \(-2\) (which flips and stretches the graph vertically).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Period of Tangent Function

The period of the basic tangent function y = tan(x) is π. When the function is transformed to y = tan(bx), the period changes to π/|b|. Understanding how to calculate the period is essential for graphing two full periods of the function accurately.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Amplitude and Vertical Stretch

Although tangent functions do not have a maximum amplitude, the coefficient outside the function, such as -2 in y = -2 tan(π/4 x), affects the vertical stretch and reflection. The negative sign reflects the graph across the x-axis, and the magnitude stretches the graph vertically by a factor of 2.
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Stretches and Shrinks of Functions

Asymptotes of Tangent Function

Tangent functions have vertical asymptotes where the function is undefined, occurring at x-values where the cosine is zero. For y = tan(bx), asymptotes occur at x = (π/2 + kπ)/b. Identifying these asymptotes is crucial for sketching the graph correctly.
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Asymptotes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.

y = sin (x − π/2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin(2x − π)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −tan(x − π/4)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ √3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ (−√3)

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