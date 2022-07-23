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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 19
Chapter 2, Problem 19

In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x

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Recall the general form of the cotangent function: \(y = A \cot(Bx)\), where \(A\) is the amplitude factor (vertical stretch/compression) and \(B\) affects the period of the function.
Identify the period of the cotangent function using the formula for period: \(\text{Period} = \frac{\pi}{B}\). Here, \(B = 2\), so the period is \(\frac{\pi}{2}\).
Since the problem asks for two periods, calculate the total length along the x-axis to graph: \(2 \times \frac{\pi}{2} = \pi\).
Note the vertical stretch factor \(A = \frac{1}{2}\), which means the cotangent values will be scaled by \(\frac{1}{2}\) vertically. This affects the height of the graph but not the period or zeros.
To graph, plot key points within one period: cotangent has vertical asymptotes where \(\sin(2x) = 0\), i.e., at \(x = 0, \frac{\pi}{2}, \pi, \ldots\). Between these asymptotes, plot the cotangent curve scaled by \(\frac{1}{2}\), then repeat for the second period.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent Function and Its Graph

The cotangent function, cot(x), is the reciprocal of the tangent function and is defined as cos(x)/sin(x). Its graph has vertical asymptotes where sin(x) = 0, and it repeats every π units. Understanding the shape and behavior of cotangent is essential for graphing transformations.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period of a function is the length of one complete cycle before it repeats. For cot(bx), the period is π divided by the absolute value of b. In this problem, with cot(2x), the period is π/2, which affects how the graph is drawn over the x-axis.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Amplitude and Vertical Scaling

Although cotangent functions do not have a maximum or minimum amplitude like sine or cosine, vertical scaling affects the steepness of the graph. The coefficient 1/2 in y = (1/2) cot(2x) compresses the graph vertically, making the slopes less steep compared to the standard cotangent curve.
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Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x

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Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.

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