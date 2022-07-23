Textbook Question
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = sin (x − π/2)
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Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = sin (x − π/2)
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −2 tan π/4 x
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ (−√3)
In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin(2x − π)
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ (−√3)