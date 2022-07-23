Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 19
Chapter 2, Problem 19

In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ √3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the expression cot⁻¹(\(\sqrt{3}\)) represents the angle \(\theta\) whose cotangent is \(\sqrt{3}\). In other words, \(\cot\)(\(\theta\)) = \(\sqrt{3}\).
Use the definition of cotangent in terms of sine and cosine: \(\cot\)(\(\theta\)) = \(\frac{\cos(\theta)}{\sin(\theta)}\). So, we need to find an angle \(\theta\) where \(\frac{\cos(\theta)}{\sin(\theta)}\) = \(\sqrt{3}\).
Recognize common trigonometric values: \(\cot\)(\(\theta\)) = \(\sqrt{3}\) corresponds to angles where the adjacent side is \(\sqrt{3}\) times the opposite side in a right triangle. This is a standard angle in the first quadrant.
Recall that \(\cot\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)) = \(\sqrt{3}\) because \(\sin\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)) = \(\frac{1}{2}\) and \(\cos\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)) = \(\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{2}, so \(\cot\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)) = \(\frac{\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{2}}{\(\frac{1}{2}\)} = \(\sqrt{3}\).
Therefore, the exact value of cot⁻¹(\(\sqrt{3}\)) is the angle \(\theta\) = \(\frac{\pi}{6}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Cotangent Function (cot⁻¹)

The inverse cotangent function, cot⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose cotangent is x. It is the inverse of the cotangent function, which relates an angle to the ratio of the adjacent side over the opposite side in a right triangle. Understanding its range and output values is essential for finding exact angle measures.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Relationship Between Cotangent and Tangent

Cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, meaning cot(θ) = 1/tan(θ). This relationship allows conversion between cotangent and tangent values, which can simplify finding angles using known tangent values or unit circle references.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Exact Values of Special Angles

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values involving √3 and 1/√3. Recognizing these special angles helps in quickly determining the exact value of inverse trigonometric expressions without a calculator.
Recommended video:
04:39
45-45-90 Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.

y = sin (x − π/2)

736
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −2 tan π/4 x

856
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ (−√3)

796
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin(2x − π)

1001
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x

1132
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ (−√3)

830
views