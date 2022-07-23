Textbook Question
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = − 1/2 cot π/2 x
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In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = − 1/2 cot π/2 x
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ csc⁻¹ (− 2√3/3)
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −tan(x − π/4)
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 3 cot(x + π/2)
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = −3 cot π/2 x
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ (−√3)