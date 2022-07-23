In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 10 cos 2πt
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 23
Chapter 2, Problem 23
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ csc⁻¹ (− 2√3/3)
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Recall that the function \( \csc^{-1}(x) \) is the inverse cosecant function, which gives an angle \( \theta \) such that \( \csc(\theta) = x \). Our goal is to find \( \theta \) where \( \csc(\theta) = -\frac{2\sqrt{3}}{3} \).
Use the identity relating cosecant and sine: \( \csc(\theta) = \frac{1}{\sin(\theta)} \). Therefore, \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{1}{\csc(\theta)} = \frac{1}{-\frac{2\sqrt{3}}{3}} = -\frac{3}{2\sqrt{3}} \).
Simplify the expression for \( \sin(\theta) \) by rationalizing the denominator: multiply numerator and denominator by \( \sqrt{3} \) to get \( \sin(\theta) = -\frac{3\sqrt{3}}{2 \times 3} = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \).
Determine the angle \( \theta \) whose sine is \( -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \). Recall that \( \sin(\theta) = \pm \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \) corresponds to reference angles of \( \frac{\pi}{3} \) (or 60 degrees). Since the sine is negative, \( \theta \) must be in either the third or fourth quadrant.
Identify the principal value range for \( \csc^{-1}(x) \), which is usually \( [-\frac{\pi}{2}, 0) \cup (0, \frac{\pi}{2}] \) excluding zero. Find the angle \( \theta \) in this range with \( \sin(\theta) = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inverse Cosecant Function (csc⁻¹)
The inverse cosecant function, csc⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose cosecant is x. It is the inverse of the cosecant function, which is defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding its domain and range is essential to find the correct angle corresponding to a given value.
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Relationship Between Cosecant and Sine
Cosecant is the reciprocal of sine, so csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). To find an angle from a cosecant value, first find the sine value by taking the reciprocal. This relationship helps convert the problem into finding an angle from a sine value, which is more straightforward.
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Exact Values of Special Angles
Certain angles have well-known exact sine and cosecant values, often involving √2, √3, and rational numbers. Recognizing these special angles (like 30°, 45°, 60° or π/6, π/4, π/3) allows you to identify the angle corresponding to the given cosecant value without a calculator.
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