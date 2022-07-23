Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 2 sec(x + π)
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In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 2 sec(x + π)
In Exercises 43–52, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 cos(2x − π)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = cos(x + π/2)
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(cos⁻¹ 3/5)
In Exercises 43–52, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = cos(x − π/2)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 4 cos(2x − π)