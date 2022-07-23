Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan [cos⁻¹ (− 4/5)]
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In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan [cos⁻¹ (− 4/5)]
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. tan (tan⁻¹ 125)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = cos(x + π/2)
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(cos⁻¹ 3/5)
In Exercises 43–52, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = cos(x − π/2)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 4 cos(2x − π)