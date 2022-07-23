Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–60, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin 2πx + 2
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In Exercises 53–60, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin 2πx + 2
In Exercises 53–60, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = cos x + 3
In Exercises 61–62, use the figures shown to find the bearing from O to A.
In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot⁻¹ (cot 3π/4)
In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. tan x = -1
In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. csc x = 1