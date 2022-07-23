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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 56
Chapter 2, Problem 56

In Exercises 53–60, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = cos x + 3

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Identify the base function and its characteristics. Here, the base function is \(y = \cos x\), which has a period of \(2\pi\), an amplitude of 1, and oscillates between -1 and 1.
Understand the effect of the vertical shift. The function \(y = \cos x + 3\) shifts the entire graph of \(\cos x\) upward by 3 units.
Determine the new range of the function after the vertical shift. Since the original range of \(\cos x\) is \([-1, 1]\), adding 3 shifts this to \([-1 + 3, 1 + 3]\), which is \([2, 4]\).
Sketch one period of the function from \(x = 0\) to \(x = 2\pi\). Plot the key points of \(\cos x\) (such as at \(0\), \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), \(\pi\), \(\frac{3\pi}{2}\), and \(2\pi\)) and then shift their \(y\)-values up by 3.
Label the graph with the new midline \(y = 3\), the maximum value at \(y = 4\), and the minimum value at \(y = 2\), showing the vertical shift clearly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Shift in Trigonometric Functions

A vertical shift moves the entire graph of a function up or down without changing its shape. For y = cos x + 3, the '+3' shifts the cosine curve upward by 3 units, raising the midline from y = 0 to y = 3.
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Phase Shifts

Period of the Cosine Function

The period of the cosine function is the length of one complete cycle, which is 2π for y = cos x. Graphing one period means plotting the function from 0 to 2π (or any interval of length 2π) to show a full wave.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Graphing One Period of a Trigonometric Function

To graph one period, identify key points such as maxima, minima, and zeros within one cycle. For y = cos x + 3, plot points of cos x shifted up by 3 over the interval [0, 2π], showing the wave oscillating between 4 and 2.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot(cot⁻¹ 9π)

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In Exercises 54–57, solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. A = 22.3°, c = 10

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In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. sec(sec⁻¹ 7π)

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In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. csc x = 1

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