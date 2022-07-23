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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 2, Problem 57

In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. csc x = 1

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Recall that the cosecant function is the reciprocal of the sine function, so \(\csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x}\). Therefore, the equation \(\csc x = 1\) can be rewritten as \(\frac{1}{\sin x} = 1\).
From the equation \(\frac{1}{\sin x} = 1\), multiply both sides by \(\sin x\) (noting \(\sin x \neq 0\)) to get \(1 = \sin x\).
Now, solve the equation \(\sin x = 1\) for \(x\) in the interval \(-2\pi \leq x \leq 2\pi\) by identifying where the sine function reaches the value 1 on its graph.
Recall that \(\sin x = 1\) at \(x = \frac{\pi}{2} + 2k\pi\) for any integer \(k\). Find all such \(x\) values within the given interval by substituting integer values for \(k\).
List all solutions found in the interval \(-2\pi \leq x \leq 2\pi\) as the final answer to the equation \(\csc x = 1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, csc x, is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc x = 1/sin x. It is undefined where sin x = 0, and its values correspond to the reciprocal of sine values. Recognizing this relationship helps in solving equations involving csc x.
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Graphing Trigonometric Functions

Graphing csc x involves plotting the reciprocal of the sine curve, which has vertical asymptotes where sine is zero. Understanding the shape and key points of the csc x graph allows one to visually identify solutions to equations like csc x = 1 within a given interval.
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Solving Trigonometric Equations on a Given Interval

Solving csc x = 1 over -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π requires finding all x-values where csc x equals 1 within this domain. This involves identifying corresponding sine values (sin x = 1) and considering the periodicity of the sine and cosecant functions to list all valid solutions.
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