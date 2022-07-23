In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sec (cos⁻¹ 1/x)
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = sin⁻¹ x + π/2
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Key Concepts
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Graph Transformations
Domain and Range of Transformed Functions
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. csc (cot⁻¹ x)
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = cos⁻¹ x/2
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x + 1)
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. h(x) = −2 tan⁻¹ x
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. ___ sec (sin⁻¹ x/√x²+4)