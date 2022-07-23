Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 88
Chapter 2, Problem 88

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sec (cos⁻¹ 1/x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \( \sec(\cos^{-1}(1/x)) \). Let \( \theta = \cos^{-1}(1/x) \), which means \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{1}{x} \).
Since \( \theta \) is an angle in a right triangle, draw a right triangle where the adjacent side to \( \theta \) is 1 and the hypotenuse is \( x \) (because \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \)).
Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the length of the opposite side: \( \text{opposite} = \sqrt{x^2 - 1^2} = \sqrt{x^2 - 1} \).
Recall that \( \sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)} = \frac{\text{hypotenuse}}{\text{adjacent}} \). Using the triangle, \( \sec(\theta) = \frac{x}{1} = x \).
Therefore, \( \sec(\cos^{-1}(1/x)) \) can be expressed algebraically as \( x \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, like cos⁻¹ (arccos), return an angle whose trigonometric ratio matches the given value. For cos⁻¹(1/x), the output is an angle θ such that cos(θ) = 1/x, with θ typically in the range [0, π]. Understanding this helps translate the expression into a geometric context.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Right Triangle Definitions of Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric ratios such as secant are defined using right triangles: sec(θ) = hypotenuse/adjacent. By interpreting θ = cos⁻¹(1/x), we can construct a right triangle where the adjacent side is 1 and the hypotenuse is x, allowing us to express sec(θ) algebraically in terms of x.
Recommended video:
5:19
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem

Algebraic Manipulation Using the Pythagorean Theorem

To find the missing side of the triangle, use the Pythagorean theorem: hypotenuse² = adjacent² + opposite². Given hypotenuse = x and adjacent = 1, the opposite side is √(x² - 1). This enables expressing sec(θ) = hypotenuse/adjacent = x/1 = x, or other related expressions, purely algebraically.
Recommended video:
5:19
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. csc (cot⁻¹ x)

760
views
Textbook Question

The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = sin⁻¹ x + π/2

690
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sin (tan⁻¹ x)

925
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. ___ sec (sin⁻¹ x/√x²+4)

821
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. cos (sin⁻¹ 1/x)

809
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. tan (cos⁻¹ x)

836
views
1
comments