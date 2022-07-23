Pythagorean Theorem

The Pythagorean theorem states that in a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse (the side opposite the right angle) is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides. This theorem is crucial for determining the lengths of sides when only some dimensions are known, and it can be used to find the sine, cosine, and tangent values necessary for solving trigonometric problems.