Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin² θ - 1 = 0
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.
tan 2θ
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Functions
Double Angle Formulas
Pythagorean Theorem
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 cos² x - 1 = 0
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 sin² x = sin x + 3
In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression.
29. sin(5𝝅/12) cos(𝝅/4) - cos(5𝝅/12) sin(𝝅/4)
In Exercises 35–38, use the power-reducing formulas to rewrite each expression as an equivalent expression that does not contain powers of trigonometric functions greater than 1. sin² x cos² x
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sec² x - 2 = 0