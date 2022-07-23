Textbook Question
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 9 tan² x - 3 = 0
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Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 9 tan² x - 3 = 0
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan(7𝝅/8)
In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression.
29. sin(5𝝅/12) cos(𝝅/4) - cos(5𝝅/12) sin(𝝅/4)
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). (tan x - 1) (cos x + 1) = 0
In Exercises 35–38, use the power-reducing formulas to rewrite each expression as an equivalent expression that does not contain powers of trigonometric functions greater than 1. sin² x cos² x