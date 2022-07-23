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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 11
Chapter 3, Problem 11

Verify each identity. csc θ - sin θ = cot θ cos θ

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1
Start by writing down the given identity to verify: \(\csc \theta - \sin \theta = \cot \theta \cos \theta\).
Recall the fundamental trigonometric definitions: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\) and \(\cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\).
Rewrite the left-hand side (LHS) using the definition of cosecant: \(\csc \theta - \sin \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} - \sin \theta\).
Find a common denominator on the LHS to combine the terms: \(\frac{1}{\sin \theta} - \sin \theta = \frac{1 - \sin^2 \theta}{\sin \theta}\).
Use the Pythagorean identity \(1 - \sin^2 \theta = \cos^2 \theta\) to simplify the numerator, so the LHS becomes \(\frac{\cos^2 \theta}{\sin \theta}\). Then compare this with the right-hand side (RHS) \(\cot \theta \cos \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta} \times \cos \theta = \frac{\cos^2 \theta}{\sin \theta}\) to verify the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. Verifying an identity means showing both sides of the equation are equivalent by using known identities and algebraic manipulation.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Reciprocal and Quotient Identities

Reciprocal identities relate sine, cosine, and tangent to their reciprocal functions: cosecant (csc), secant (sec), and cotangent (cot). For example, csc θ = 1/sin θ and cot θ = cos θ/sin θ. These are essential for rewriting expressions to verify identities.
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Quotients of Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Algebraic manipulation involves factoring, combining fractions, and simplifying expressions using trigonometric identities. This skill is crucial to transform one side of the identity into the other, often by expressing all terms in sine and cosine.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan2θ\(\tan\)2\(\theta\)

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Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos2θ\(\cos\)2\(\theta\)

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Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ

cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.

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