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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 11b
Chapter 3, Problem 11b

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ
cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the double-angle identity for cosine: \(\cos 2\theta = \frac{1 - \tan^2 \theta}{1 + \tan^2 \theta}\) or alternatively \(\cos 2\theta = \cos^2 \theta - \sin^2 \theta\). We will use the identity involving cotangent to find \(\cos 2\theta\).
Given \(\cot \theta = 2\), express \(\tan \theta\) as the reciprocal: \(\tan \theta = \frac{1}{2}\).
Since \(\theta\) lies in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, but tangent (and cotangent) is positive, which matches \(\tan \theta = \frac{1}{2}\). Use this to find \(\sin \theta\) and \(\cos \theta\) by considering a right triangle or using the Pythagorean identity.
Set \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} = \frac{1}{2}\). Let \(\sin \theta = k\) and \(\cos \theta = 2k\). Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\) to solve for \(k\).
Once \(\sin \theta\) and \(\cos \theta\) are found (with correct signs for quadrant III), substitute them into the double-angle formula \(\cos 2\theta = \cos^2 \theta - \sin^2 \theta\) to find the exact value of \(\cos 2\theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent and its Relationship to Sine and Cosine

Cotangent (cot θ) is the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side in a right triangle, or equivalently, cot θ = cos θ / sin θ. Knowing cot θ allows us to find sine and cosine values by expressing them in terms of cotangent and using the Pythagorean identity.
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Double-Angle Formula for Cosine

The double-angle formula for cosine states that cos 2θ = cos² θ − sin² θ, which can also be written as 2 cos² θ − 1 or 1 − 2 sin² θ. This formula helps find the exact value of cos 2θ once sine or cosine of θ is known.
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Double Angle Identities

Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The quadrant in which angle θ lies determines the signs of sine and cosine. In quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. This information is crucial for correctly determining the values of sine and cosine from cotangent and for applying the double-angle formula accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + cos x = 0

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ

cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.

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Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 7x ﹣ sin 3x

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ

cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:c. tan 2θcot θ = 3, θ lies in quadrant III.
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