Textbook Question
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan 3x = (√3)/3
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Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan 3x = (√3)/3
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sec(3θ/2) = - 2
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 cos² x + sin x - 1 = 0
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. tan(θ/2)
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan(x/2) = √3
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. cos(α/2)