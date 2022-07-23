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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.3.51
Chapter 3, Problem 3.3.51

In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. cos(α/2)

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1
Identify the given angle \( \alpha \) and the trigonometric function you need to find, which in this case is \( \cos \alpha \).
Recall the definition of cosine in a right triangle: \( \cos \alpha = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Examine the figure provided (usually a right triangle) to determine the lengths of the adjacent side and the hypotenuse relative to angle \( \alpha \).
Substitute the lengths of the adjacent side and hypotenuse into the cosine ratio formula: \( \cos \alpha = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Simplify the fraction if possible to find the exact value of \( \cos \alpha \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. Understanding these functions is essential for finding exact values based on given angles or side lengths.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Unit Circle and Angle Measures

The unit circle represents angles and their corresponding trigonometric values on a circle of radius one. Knowing how to interpret angles in radians or degrees on the unit circle helps in determining exact trigonometric values.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Reference Angles and Quadrants

Reference angles are acute angles used to find trigonometric values for angles in different quadrants. Recognizing the quadrant of the angle helps determine the sign (positive or negative) of the trigonometric function.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
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