Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–60, verify each identity.tan (-x) cos x = -sin x
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In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). (2 cos x + √ 3) (2 sin x + 1) = 0
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sec(3θ/2) = - 2
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. tan(θ/2)
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan(x/2) = √3
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. cos(α/2)