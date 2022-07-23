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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.5.63
Chapter 3, Problem 3.5.63

In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 cos² x + sin x - 1 = 0

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Start by recognizing that the equation contains both \( \cos^2 x \) and \( \sin x \). Use the Pythagorean identity \( \cos^2 x = 1 - \sin^2 x \) to rewrite the equation entirely in terms of \( \sin x \).
Substitute \( \cos^2 x \) with \( 1 - \sin^2 x \) in the equation: \( 2(1 - \sin^2 x) + \sin x - 1 = 0 \).
Simplify the equation by distributing and combining like terms: \( 2 - 2\sin^2 x + \sin x - 1 = 0 \) which simplifies to \( -2\sin^2 x + \sin x + 1 = 0 \).
Multiply the entire equation by \( -1 \) to make the quadratic term positive: \( 2\sin^2 x - \sin x - 1 = 0 \). Now, treat \( \sin x \) as a variable (say \( t \)) and solve the quadratic equation \( 2t^2 - t - 1 = 0 \).
Find the roots of the quadratic equation using the quadratic formula \( t = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \) where \( a=2 \), \( b=-1 \), and \( c=-1 \). Then, for each root \( t \), solve \( \sin x = t \) on the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²x + cos²x = 1 for any angle x. This fundamental relationship allows us to express cos²x in terms of sin²x or vice versa, which is useful for rewriting trigonometric equations into a single function to simplify solving.
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Solving Quadratic Trigonometric Equations

Trigonometric equations involving squared terms can often be treated like quadratic equations by substituting a trigonometric function with a variable. This approach helps factor or use the quadratic formula to find solutions within the given interval.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Interval Restriction and Solution Verification

When solving trigonometric equations, solutions must be found within the specified interval, here [0, 2π). After solving, it is important to verify that all solutions fall within this range and to consider the periodic nature of trigonometric functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–60, verify each identity.tan (-x) cos x = -sin x
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In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). (2 cos x + √ 3) (2 sin x + 1) = 0

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In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. tan(θ/2)

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In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. cos(α/2)

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