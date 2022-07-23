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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 127
Chapter 3, Problem 127

In Exercises 127–130, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅) by first rewriting the equation in terms of sines or cosines. csc² x + csc x - 2 = 0

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Start by rewriting the given equation in terms of sine, since \( \csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x} \). The equation is \( \csc^2 x + \csc x - 2 = 0 \), so substitute to get \( \frac{1}{\sin^2 x} + \frac{1}{\sin x} - 2 = 0 \).
To simplify, multiply the entire equation by \( \sin^2 x \) (noting that \( \sin x \neq 0 \) in the domain) to clear the denominators: \( 1 + \sin x - 2 \sin^2 x = 0 \).
Rewrite the equation in standard quadratic form in terms of \( \sin x \): \( -2 \sin^2 x + \sin x + 1 = 0 \). For easier handling, multiply both sides by \( -1 \) to get \( 2 \sin^2 x - \sin x - 1 = 0 \).
Let \( y = \sin x \). Now solve the quadratic equation \( 2y^2 - y - 1 = 0 \) using the quadratic formula \( y = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \), where \( a=2 \), \( b=-1 \), and \( c=-1 \).
After finding the values of \( y \), determine which solutions lie within the range \( [-1, 1] \) since \( \sin x \) must be in this interval. Then, find all \( x \) in \( [0, 2\pi) \) such that \( \sin x = y \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

The cosecant function (csc x) is the reciprocal of sine, defined as csc x = 1/sin x. Understanding this relationship allows rewriting equations involving csc x in terms of sin x, which is often easier to solve.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Solving Quadratic Equations in Trigonometric Form

Equations like csc² x + csc x - 2 = 0 can be treated as quadratic equations by substituting a trigonometric function (e.g., csc x = y). Solving the quadratic for y and then reverting to the trigonometric function helps find the solutions.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Solving Trigonometric Equations on a Specific Interval

When solving trigonometric equations on [0, 2π), it is important to find all solutions within one full cycle of the unit circle. This involves considering the periodicity and domain restrictions of sine and cosecant functions.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 3 tan² x - tan x - 2 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 127–130, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅) by first rewriting the equation in terms of sines or cosines. sec² x + 3 sec x + 2 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 121–126, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 3 cos² x - sin x = cos² x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 121–126, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 10 cos² x + 3 sin x - 9 = 0

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