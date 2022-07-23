Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cot x (tan x - 1) = 0
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In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cot x (tan x - 1) = 0
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x + 2 sin x cos x = 0
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.
sin 2θ
Use the formula for the cosine of the difference of two angles to solve Exercises 1–12. In Exercises 1–4, find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° - 30°)
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. 2sin(θ/2)cos(θ/2)