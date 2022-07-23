Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.
Right triangle with sides labeled 28, 45, and hypotenuse 53, angle beta marked.
sin 2θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to angle \( \beta \): the opposite side is 28, the adjacent side is 45, and the hypotenuse is 53.
Recall the double-angle identity for sine: \( \sin 2\theta = 2 \sin \theta \cos \theta \). Here, \( \theta = \beta \).
Calculate \( \sin \beta \) using the definition of sine: \( \sin \beta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{28}{53} \).
Calculate \( \cos \beta \) using the definition of cosine: \( \cos \beta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{45}{53} \).
Substitute \( \sin \beta \) and \( \cos \beta \) into the double-angle formula: \( \sin 2\beta = 2 \times \frac{28}{53} \times \frac{45}{53} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Right Triangle Trigonometric Ratios

In a right triangle, the primary trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, and tangent—are defined as ratios of the sides relative to an angle. For angle β, sine is opposite/hypotenuse, cosine is adjacent/hypotenuse, and tangent is opposite/adjacent. These ratios help find exact values using side lengths.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Double-Angle Identity for Sine

The double-angle identity for sine states that sin(2θ) = 2 sin(θ) cos(θ). This formula allows you to find the sine of twice an angle using the sine and cosine of the original angle, which can be derived from the triangle's side lengths.
Recommended video:
05:06
Double Angle Identities

Using Side Lengths to Find Trigonometric Values

Given the side lengths of a right triangle, you can calculate the sine and cosine of an angle by dividing the appropriate sides. For angle β, sin(β) = opposite/hypotenuse = 28/53 and cos(β) = adjacent/hypotenuse = 45/53, which are essential for applying the double-angle formula.
Recommended video:
4:18
Finding Missing Side Lengths
Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–60, verify each identity.sin x sec x = tan x
1014
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cot x (tan x - 1) = 0

467
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.

cos 2θ
922
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, use the power-reducing formulas to rewrite each expression as an equivalent expression that does not contain powers of trigonometric functions greater than 1. 6 sin⁴ x

841
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula for the cosine of the difference of two angles to solve Exercises 1–12. In Exercises 1–4, find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° - 30°)

1273
views