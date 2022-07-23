Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–60, verify each identity.sin x sec x = tan x
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In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cot x (tan x - 1) = 0
In Exercises 35–38, use the power-reducing formulas to rewrite each expression as an equivalent expression that does not contain powers of trigonometric functions greater than 1. 6 sin⁴ x
Use the formula for the cosine of the difference of two angles to solve Exercises 1–12. In Exercises 1–4, find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° - 30°)