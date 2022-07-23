Pythagorean Theorem

The Pythagorean theorem states that in a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse (c) is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides (a and b), expressed as a² + b² = c². This theorem is essential for determining the lengths of sides in right triangles and is often used to derive trigonometric ratios, providing a foundation for further trigonometric analysis.