Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. ;
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In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. ;
In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term. sin (α - β) cos β + cos (α - β) sin β
In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + sin x - 2 = 0
In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. ;
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 cos² x = 5 - 4 sin x
In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term. cos (α + β) cos β + sin (α + β) sin β