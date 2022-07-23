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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 70
Chapter 3, Problem 70

In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term. sin (α - β) cos β + cos (α - β) sin β

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1
Recognize that the given expression is of the form \(\sin(A) \cos(B) + \cos(A) \sin(B)\), where \(A = \alpha - \beta\) and \(B = \beta\).
Recall the sine addition formula: \(\sin(X + Y) = \sin X \cos Y + \cos X \sin Y\).
Apply the sine addition formula to the expression \(\sin(\alpha - \beta) \cos \beta + \cos(\alpha - \beta) \sin \beta\), which matches the pattern \(\sin(A) \cos(B) + \cos(A) \sin(B) = \sin(A + B)\).
Substitute back the values of \(A\) and \(B\) to get \(\sin((\alpha - \beta) + \beta)\).
Simplify the argument inside the sine function: \((\alpha - \beta) + \beta = \alpha\), so the expression simplifies to \(\sin \alpha\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Sum and Difference Identities

These identities express trigonometric functions of sums or differences of angles in terms of functions of individual angles. For example, sin(α - β) = sin α cos β - cos α sin β. Recognizing and applying these identities helps simplify complex expressions involving multiple angles.
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Trigonometric Function Properties

Understanding the basic properties and relationships of sine and cosine functions, such as their periodicity and symmetry, is essential. This knowledge aids in manipulating and combining terms to achieve simpler or more recognizable forms.
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Expression Simplification Techniques

Simplifying trigonometric expressions often involves factoring, combining like terms, and substituting identities. Mastery of these algebraic techniques allows one to rewrite expressions as a single trigonometric term, making them easier to interpret or use in further calculations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 2x = cos x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. 11cosxcosx1+cosx\(\frac{1}{1-\cos x}\)-\(\frac{\cos x}{1+\cos x}\); cscx\(\csc\) x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. cosx1+sinx+tanx\(\frac{\cos x}{1+\sin x}\)+\(\tan\) x ; cosx\(\cos\) x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin 2x = cos x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. (sec x + csc x) (sin x + cos x) - 2 - cot x; tan x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term. cos (α + β) cos β + sin (α + β) sin β

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