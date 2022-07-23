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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 71
Chapter 3, Problem 71

In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. 11cosxcosx1+cosx\(\frac{1}{1-\cos x}\)-\(\frac{\cos x}{1+\cos x}\); cscx\(\csc\) x

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Identify the given expression: \( \frac{\cos x}{1 - \cos x} - \frac{1}{\csc x (1 + \cos x)} \). Our goal is to rewrite this expression in terms of sine and cosine functions, or in terms of the given trigonometric functions.
Recall that \( \csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x} \). Substitute this into the expression to rewrite the denominator of the second term: \( \frac{1}{\csc x (1 + \cos x)} = \frac{1}{\frac{1}{\sin x} (1 + \cos x)} = \frac{1}{\frac{1 + \cos x}{\sin x}} \).
Simplify the second term by taking the reciprocal of the denominator: \( \frac{1}{\frac{1 + \cos x}{\sin x}} = \frac{\sin x}{1 + \cos x} \). Now the expression becomes \( \frac{\cos x}{1 - \cos x} - \frac{\sin x}{1 + \cos x} \).
To combine the two terms, find a common denominator, which is \( (1 - \cos x)(1 + \cos x) \). Recall the Pythagorean identity \( (1 - \cos x)(1 + \cos x) = 1 - \cos^2 x = \sin^2 x \).
Rewrite each term with the common denominator \( \sin^2 x \): \( \frac{\cos x (1 + \cos x)}{\sin^2 x} - \frac{\sin x (1 - \cos x)}{\sin^2 x} \). From here, you can combine the numerators over the common denominator and simplify further if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

Reciprocal functions relate sine, cosine, and tangent to their reciprocals: cosecant (csc), secant (sec), and cotangent (cot). For example, csc x = 1/sin x, which helps rewrite expressions involving csc in terms of sine or cosine.
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Pythagorean Identities

Pythagorean identities like sin²x + cos²x = 1 allow conversion between sine and cosine expressions. These identities are essential for simplifying or rewriting trigonometric expressions involving sums or differences of squares.
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Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Rewriting trigonometric expressions often requires factoring, combining fractions, and rationalizing denominators. Mastery of algebraic techniques enables simplification and expression of complex fractions in terms of a single trigonometric function.
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