Problem 3.3.37
In Exercises 35–38, use the power-reducing formulas to rewrite each expression as an equivalent expression that does not contain powers of trigonometric functions greater than 1. sin² x cos² x
Problem 3.3.62
In Exercises 59–68, verify each identity.
cos²(θ/2) = (sec θ + 1)/(2 sec θ)
Problem 3.3.53
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. 2sin(θ/2)cos(θ/2)
Problem 3.3.47
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. sin(θ/2)
Problem 3.3.42
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 105°
Problem 3.3.35
In Exercises 35–38, use the power-reducing formulas to rewrite each expression as an equivalent expression that does not contain powers of trigonometric functions greater than 1. 6 sin⁴ x
Problem 3.3.49
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. tan(θ/2)
Problem 3.3.45
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan(7𝝅/8)
Problem 3.3.51
In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. cos(α/2)
Problem 3.3.58a
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
Problem 3.3.55a
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°
Problem 3.3.58b
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
b. cos(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
Problem 3.3.55b
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
b. cos(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°
Problem 3.3.55c
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
c. tan(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°
Problem 3.3.58c
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
c. tan(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
Problem 7c
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: c. tan 2θ 15 sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II. 17
Problem 8a
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
Problem 8b
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
Problem 8c
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
Problem 9
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
Problem 9b
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
Problem 9c
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
Problem 11a
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.
Problem 11b
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ
cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.
Problem 11c
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.
Problem 14a
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Problem 14b
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Problem 14c
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Problem 15
In Exercises 15–22, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2 sin 15° cos 15°
Problem 18
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. cos² 105° - sin² 105°
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
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