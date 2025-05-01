Problem 19
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2cos² 𝝅/8﹣ 1
Problem 40
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos 22.5°
Problem 65
In Exercises 59–68, verify each identity.
Problem 7
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.
Problem 9
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 6x + sin 2x
Problem 11
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 7x ﹣ sin 3x
Problem 13
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 4x + cos 2x
Problem 15
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x
Problem 17
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 3x/2 + cos x/2
Problem 19
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 75° + sin 15°
Problem 20
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 75° ﹣ cos 15°
Problem 3.5.43
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 sin² x = sin x + 3
Problem 3.5.45
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin² θ - 1 = 0
Problem 3.5.53
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). (tan x - 1) (cos x + 1) = 0
Problem 3.5.41
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 cos² x + 3 cos x + 1 = 0
Problem 3.5.36
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅).
cot(3θ/2) = ﹣√3
Problem 3.5.61
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan² x cos x = tan² x
Problem 3.5.35
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sec(3θ/2) = - 2
Problem 3.5.63
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 cos² x + sin x - 1 = 0
Problem 3.5.47
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 cos² x - 1 = 0
Problem 3.5.51
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sec² x - 2 = 0
Problem 3.5.55
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). (2 cos x + √ 3) (2 sin x + 1) = 0
Problem 3.5.31
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan(x/2) = √3
Problem 3.5.57
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cot x (tan x - 1) = 0
Problem 3.5.39
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 sin² x - sin x - 1 = 0
Problem 3.5.59
In Exercises 53–62, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x + 2 sin x cos x = 0
Problem 3.5.29
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan 3x = (√3)/3
Problem 3.5.49
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 9 tan² x - 3 = 0
Problem 7
Use substitution to determine whether the given x-value is a solution of the equation.
Problem 11
Find all solutions of each equation. sin x = (√3)/2
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
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