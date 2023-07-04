Skip to main content
College TrigonometryTrigonometric Identities and EquationsSum and Difference FormulasFormula for the cosine and the difference of two angles
Problem 26
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. sin 40° cos 20° + cos 40° sin 20°

