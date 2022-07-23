In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit. C = 102°, a = 16 meters, b = 20 meters
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Chapter 4, Problem 37
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||w - u||
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Identify the vectors given: \( \mathbf{u} = 2\mathbf{i} - 5\mathbf{j} \), \( \mathbf{w} = -\mathbf{i} - 6\mathbf{j} \).
Calculate the vector difference \( \mathbf{w} - \mathbf{u} \) by subtracting the components of \( \mathbf{u} \) from \( \mathbf{w} \):
\[ \mathbf{w} - \mathbf{u} = (-1 - 2)\mathbf{i} + (-6 - (-5))\mathbf{j} \]
Simplify the components to get the resulting vector:
\[ \mathbf{w} - \mathbf{u} = (-3)\mathbf{i} + (-1)\mathbf{j} \]
Find the magnitude (or norm) of the vector \( \mathbf{w} - \mathbf{u} \) using the formula for the length of a vector in 2D:
\[ ||\mathbf{w} - \mathbf{u}|| = \sqrt{(-3)^2 + (-1)^2} \]
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Subtraction
Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors by subtracting their corresponding components. For vectors u and w, w - u is computed by subtracting each component of u from the corresponding component of w, resulting in a new vector.
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Magnitude (Norm) of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is its length in the coordinate plane, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For a vector with components (x, y), the magnitude is √(x² + y²). This gives a scalar representing the vector's size.
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Component Form of Vectors
Vectors in two dimensions can be expressed in component form as ai + bj, where a and b are the components along the x- and y-axes respectively. Understanding this form allows for straightforward operations like addition, subtraction, and magnitude calculation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
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In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
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