In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
B = 125°, a = 8 yards, c = 5 yards
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
B = 125°, a = 8 yards, c = 5 yards
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 2j, w = 3i + 6j
In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
5u ⋅ (3v - 4w)
In Exercises 37–39, find the dot product v ⋅ w. Then find the angle between v and w to the nearest tenth of a degree.
v = 2i + 4j, w = 6i - 11j
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||w - u||
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 6i