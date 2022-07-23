Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−2, − π/2)
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In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−2, − π/2)
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form.
(3 + 5i)(3 − 5i)
In Exercises 15–18, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)
Eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = √t , y = t + 1; −∞ < t < ∞
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + i)(−5 − i)