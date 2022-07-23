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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 19
Chapter 5, Problem 19

In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−2, − π/2)

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Recall that a point in polar coordinates is given as \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the radius (distance from the origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis (polar axis).
Note that the given point is \((-2, -\frac{\pi}{2})\). The negative radius means we first consider the point at radius \(2\) but in the opposite direction of the angle \(-\frac{\pi}{2}\).
Since the angle \(-\frac{\pi}{2}\) corresponds to rotating \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) radians clockwise from the positive x-axis, identify this direction on the polar coordinate system (which points downward along the negative y-axis).
Because the radius is negative, move in the opposite direction of the angle \(-\frac{\pi}{2}\), which means moving \(2\) units in the direction of \(-\frac{\pi}{2} + \pi = \frac{\pi}{2}\) (upward along the positive y-axis).
Plot the point \(2\) units away from the origin along the positive y-axis, which corresponds to the adjusted angle \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), completing the plotting of the point with coordinates \((-2, -\frac{\pi}{2})\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from the origin (radius r) and an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. Each point is expressed as (r, θ), where r can be positive or negative, and θ is typically in radians or degrees.
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Negative Radius in Polar Coordinates

A negative radius means the point is plotted in the direction opposite to the angle θ. For (−r, θ), you move |r| units along the line at angle θ + π (180 degrees), effectively reflecting the point across the origin.
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Angle Measurement and Direction

Angles in polar coordinates are measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis. Negative angles indicate clockwise rotation. For example, an angle of −π/2 corresponds to a 90-degree rotation clockwise from the positive x-axis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation.r = 2 + 2 cos θ
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–18, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–21, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.

z₁ = 3(cos 40°+i sin 40°)

z₂ = 5(cos 70°+i sin 70°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−1, π)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + cos θ

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In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²

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