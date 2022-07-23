Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation.r = 2 + 2 cos θ
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In Exercises 15–18, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)
In Exercises 19–21, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 3(cos 40°+i sin 40°)
z₂ = 5(cos 70°+i sin 70°)
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−1, π)
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + cos θ
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²