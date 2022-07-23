In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = t, y = 2t
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 23
Chapter 5, Problem 23
In Exercises 22–24, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 5 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
z₂ = 10 (cos π/3 + i sin π/3)
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Recall that when dividing two complex numbers in polar form, \( z_1 = r_1 (\cos \theta_1 + i \sin \theta_1) \) and \( z_2 = r_2 (\cos \theta_2 + i \sin \theta_2) \), the quotient \( \frac{z_1}{z_2} \) is given by \( \frac{r_1}{r_2} \left( \cos(\theta_1 - \theta_2) + i \sin(\theta_1 - \theta_2) \right) \).
Identify the magnitudes and angles from the given complex numbers: \( r_1 = 5 \), \( \theta_1 = \frac{4\pi}{3} \), \( r_2 = 10 \), and \( \theta_2 = \frac{\pi}{3} \).
Calculate the quotient of the magnitudes: \( \frac{r_1}{r_2} = \frac{5}{10} \).
Find the difference of the angles: \( \theta_1 - \theta_2 = \frac{4\pi}{3} - \frac{\pi}{3} \).
Write the quotient \( \frac{z_1}{z_2} \) in polar form using the results from steps 3 and 4: \( \frac{5}{10} \left( \cos \left( \frac{4\pi}{3} - \frac{\pi}{3} \right) + i \sin \left( \frac{4\pi}{3} - \frac{\pi}{3} \right) \right) \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
A complex number can be expressed in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). This form is useful for multiplication and division because it separates the magnitude and angle components.
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Division of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
To divide two complex numbers in polar form, divide their magnitudes and subtract the angles: (r₁/r₂) [cos(θ₁ - θ₂) + i sin(θ₁ - θ₂)]. This simplifies the operation compared to Cartesian form.
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Trigonometric Identities for Cosine and Sine
Understanding the values of cosine and sine at standard angles (like π/3 and 4π/3) helps in simplifying the final expression. These identities allow you to interpret or convert the polar form results accurately.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
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