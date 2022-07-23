In Exercises 22–24, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 5 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
z₂ = 10 (cos π/3 + i sin π/3)
In Exercises 22–24, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 5 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
z₂ = 10 (cos π/3 + i sin π/3)
In Exercises 11–26, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. −3 + 4i
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2 / 3 - i
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
3 / 4+i
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 8i / 4−3i
In Exercises 21–26, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. Then find another representation of this point in which a. r>0, 2π < θ < 4π. b. r<0, 0. < θ < 2π. c. r>0, −2π. < θ < 0. (4, π/2)