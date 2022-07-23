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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 28
Chapter 5, Problem 28

In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (4, 120°) (−4, 300°)

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1
Understand that the point is given in polar coordinates as \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the radius (distance from the origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis.
Recall that changing the angle \(\theta\) by adding or subtracting full rotations of \(360^\circ\) (or \(2\pi\) radians) does not change the location of the point because angles are periodic with period \(360^\circ\).
Also remember that changing the sign of \(r\) and adding \(180^\circ\) to the angle \(\theta\) results in the same point, because \((r, \theta)\) and \((-r, \theta + 180^\circ)\) represent the same location in polar coordinates.
For the point \((4, 120^\circ)\), check if the representations differ by adding or subtracting \(360^\circ\) to the angle or by changing \(r\) to \(-4\) and adding \(180^\circ\) to the angle.
For the point \((-4, 300^\circ)\), similarly check if the representations can be converted to an equivalent point by adjusting the angle by \(360^\circ\) multiples or by changing \(r\) to \(4\) and subtracting \(180^\circ\) from the angle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a radius and an angle, written as (r, θ). The radius r is the distance from the origin, and θ is the angle measured from the positive x-axis. Understanding how points are located in this system is essential for analyzing transformations.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Equivalent Polar Coordinates

A single point in polar coordinates can have multiple representations by adding or subtracting full rotations (360°) to the angle or by changing the sign of the radius and adjusting the angle by 180°. Recognizing these equivalences helps identify which representations correspond to the same point.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Effect of Transformations on Point Location

Transformations such as changing the sign of r or adding multiples of 360° to θ can alter or preserve the point's location. Understanding how these operations affect the coordinates is crucial to determine which representations keep the point unchanged.
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Introduction to Transformations
Related Practice
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In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.


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