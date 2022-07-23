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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 27
Chapter 5, Problem 27

In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (7, 140°) (−7, 320°)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the point is given in polar coordinates as \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the radius (distance from the origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle measured in degrees from the positive x-axis.
Recall that changing the angle \(\theta\) by adding or subtracting full rotations of \(360^\circ\) does not change the point's location. So, \(\theta\) and \(\theta + 360^\circ k\) (where \(k\) is any integer) represent the same direction.
Note that changing the sign of \(r\) also affects the angle. Specifically, \((r, \theta)\) is equivalent to \((-r, \theta + 180^\circ)\) because moving in the opposite direction by \(180^\circ\) with a negative radius points to the same location.
For the point \((7, 140^\circ)\), check if representations keep the radius positive and adjust the angle by multiples of \(360^\circ\), or if the radius is negative, adjust the angle by adding \(180^\circ\) accordingly.
For the point \((-7, 320^\circ)\), similarly, consider adding or subtracting \(360^\circ\) to the angle, or converting the negative radius to positive by adding \(180^\circ\) to the angle, to find equivalent representations that do not change the point's location.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from the origin (radius) and an angle from the positive x-axis. A point is given as (r, θ), where r is the radius and θ is the angle in degrees or radians. Understanding this system is essential to interpret the given points correctly.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Equivalent Representations in Polar Coordinates

A single point in polar coordinates can have multiple representations by adjusting the radius and angle. For example, (r, θ) is equivalent to (−r, θ + 180°), or adding/subtracting full rotations (360°) to the angle. Recognizing these equivalences helps identify which transformations preserve the point's location.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Effect of Sign and Angle Changes on Point Location

Changing the sign of the radius or adding angles affects the point's position. A negative radius reverses the direction by 180°, while adding 360° to the angle results in the same direction. Understanding how these changes impact the point's location is crucial to determine which representations do not alter it.
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Convert Points from Rectangular to Polar
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 4 sin 3θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (4, 120°) (−4, 300°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/14 + i sin π/14)]⁷

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. _ (1−i√3)²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6(cos 30° + i sin 30°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.


x = 2 sin t, y = 2 cos t; 0 ≤ t < 2π

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