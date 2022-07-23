In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 4 sin 3θ
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (7, 140°) (−7, 320°)
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates
Equivalent Representations in Polar Coordinates
Effect of Sign and Angle Changes on Point Location
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (4, 120°) (−4, 300°)
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/14 + i sin π/14)]⁷
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. _ (1−i√3)²
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6(cos 30° + i sin 30°)
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 2 sin t, y = 2 cos t; 0 ≤ t < 2π