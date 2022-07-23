In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = t, y = 2t
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 19
Chapter 5, Problem 19
In Exercises 9–20, use point plotting to graph the plane curve described by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. x = 2t, y = |t − 1|; −∞ < t < ∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the parametric equations given: \(x = 2t\) and \(y = |t - 1|\), where \(t\) ranges over all real numbers from \(-\infty\) to \(\infty\). The goal is to plot points \((x, y)\) on the plane as \(t\) changes and show the direction of increasing \(t\).
Recognize that \(y = |t - 1|\) is a piecewise function. For \(t < 1\), \(y = 1 - t\), and for \(t \geq 1\), \(y = t - 1\). This will affect how the curve behaves on either side of \(t = 1\).
Create a table of values by choosing several values of \(t\) (for example, \(t = 0, 0.5, 1, 1.5, 2\) and also some negative values like \(t = -1, -0.5\)). For each \(t\), calculate \(x = 2t\) and \(y = |t - 1|\) to get points \((x, y)\) to plot.
Plot the points on the coordinate plane using the calculated \((x, y)\) pairs. Connect the points smoothly, keeping in mind the piecewise nature of \(y\) and that the curve will have a 'V' shape due to the absolute value.
Add arrows along the curve to indicate the orientation corresponding to increasing \(t\). Since \(x = 2t\) increases as \(t\) increases, the arrows should point from left to right along the curve.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:7m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually denoted t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions.
Recommended video:
08:02
Parameterizing Equations
Graphing Parametric Curves
To graph parametric curves, plot points (x(t), y(t)) for various values of t and connect them smoothly. This method helps visualize the shape and behavior of the curve, especially when y is not a single-valued function of x.
Recommended video:
Orientation and Direction of Parametric Curves
Orientation indicates the direction in which the curve is traced as the parameter t increases. Using arrows on the graph shows this direction, which is important for understanding the curve's progression and any time-dependent phenomena.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
753
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–26, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. −3
434
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 + 2 cos θ
769
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + cos θ
704
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. Then find another representation of this point in which
a. r>0, 2π < θ < 4π.
b. r<0, 0. < θ < 2π.
c. r>0, −2π. < θ < 0.
(5, π/6)
742
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²
690
views