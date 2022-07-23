In Exercises 19–21, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 3(cos 40°+i sin 40°)
z₂ = 5(cos 70°+i sin 70°)
In Exercises 19–21, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 3(cos 40°+i sin 40°)
z₂ = 5(cos 70°+i sin 70°)
In Exercises 9–20, use point plotting to graph the plane curve described by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. x = 2t, y = |t − 1|; −∞ < t < ∞
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 + 2 cos θ
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + cos θ
In Exercises 21–26, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. Then find another representation of this point in which
a. r>0, 2π < θ < 4π.
b. r<0, 0. < θ < 2π.
c. r>0, −2π. < θ < 0.
(5, π/6)
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²