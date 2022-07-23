To test symmetry about the line \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{2} \), replace \( \theta \) with \( \pi - \theta \) and check if the equation remains unchanged. Substitute \( \pi - \theta \) into the equation: \( r = 2 + \cos(\pi - \theta) \). Use the identity \( \cos(\pi - \theta) = -\cos \theta \) to rewrite it as \( r = 2 - \cos \theta \). Since this is not the same as the original equation, the graph is not symmetric about the line \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{2} \).