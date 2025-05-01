Problem 1
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (8 − 3i) − (17 − 7i)
Problem 4
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3 − 4i)²
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7 + 8i)(7 − 8i)
Problem 5.RE.61
In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to
a. the polar axis.
b. the line θ = π/2.
c. the pole.
r = 5 + 3 cos θ
Problem 5.RE.65
In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ
Problem 5.RE.57
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ
Problem 5.RE.55
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4
Problem 6
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i
Problem 7
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 3+4i / 4−2i
Problem 8
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √−32 − √−18
Problem 9
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (−2 + √−100)²
Problem 10
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (4 + √−8 )/ 2
Problem 11
In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
Problem 15
Write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 60° + i sin 60°)
Problem 17
In Exercises 15–18, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)
Problem 19
In Exercises 19–21, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 3(cos 40°+i sin 40°)
z₂ = 5(cos 70°+i sin 70°)
Problem 23
In Exercises 22–24, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 5 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
z₂ = 10 (cos π/3 + i sin π/3)
Problem 25
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 20° + i sin 20°)]³
Problem 27
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/14 + i sin π/14)]⁷
Problem 28
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. _ (1−i√3)²
Problem 29
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (−2 − 2i)⁵
Problem 31
In Exercises 30–31, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 125(cos 165° + i sin 165°)
Problem 32
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fourth roots of 16 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)
Problem 33
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of 8i
Problem 34
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of −1
Problem 35
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i
Problem 71
In Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 2t − 1, y = 1 − t; −∞ < t < ∞
Problem 75
In Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 3 + 2 cos t, y = 1+2 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π
Problem 77
Find two different sets of parametric equations for y = x² + 6.
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
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