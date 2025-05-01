Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
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Problem 2
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5 / 2−i
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 2√−49 + 3√−64
Problem 4
_ Write −√3 + i in polar form.
Problem 7
Perform the indicated operation. Leave answers in polar form. [2(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]⁵
Problem 11
Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
Problem 13
Graph each polar equation. r = 1 + sin θ
Problem 15
Eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = √t , y = t + 1; −∞ < t < ∞