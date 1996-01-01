Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Polar Coordinates
Problem 57
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ
