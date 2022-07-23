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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 91
Chapter 2, Problem 91

Concept Check Suppose that 90° < θ < 180° .   Find the sign of each function value. tan θ/2

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1
Identify the quadrant where \( \theta \) lies. Since \( 90^\circ < \theta < 180^\circ \), \( \theta \) is in the second quadrant.
Determine the range of \( \frac{\theta}{2} \). Since \( \theta \) is between \( 90^\circ \) and \( 180^\circ \), dividing by 2 gives \( 45^\circ < \frac{\theta}{2} < 90^\circ \). This means \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) lies in the first quadrant.
Recall the signs of tangent in each quadrant. Tangent is positive in the first and third quadrants, and negative in the second and fourth quadrants.
Since \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) is in the first quadrant, \( \tan \frac{\theta}{2} \) is positive.
Therefore, the sign of \( \tan \frac{\theta}{2} \) is positive for \( 90^\circ < \theta < 180^\circ \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Quadrants and Their Ranges

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each with specific angle ranges and sign conventions for trigonometric functions. For 90° < θ < 180°, θ lies in the second quadrant, where sine is positive and cosine is negative. Understanding the quadrant helps determine the sign of trigonometric values.
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Quadratic Formula

Half-Angle Relationships

The half-angle θ/2 is half the measure of the original angle θ. When θ is between 90° and 180°, θ/2 lies between 45° and 90°, placing it in the first quadrant. This affects the sign of trigonometric functions of θ/2, as signs depend on the quadrant of the angle.
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Coterminal Angles

Sign of the Tangent Function

The tangent function is positive in the first and third quadrants and negative in the second and fourth quadrants. Since θ/2 lies between 45° and 90° (first quadrant), tan(θ/2) is positive. Recognizing the quadrant of θ/2 is essential to determine the sign of tan(θ/2).
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Introduction to Tangent Graph
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