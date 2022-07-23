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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 92
Chapter 2, Problem 92

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. 1000°

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1
Understand that angles are coterminal if they differ by a full rotation of 360°. This means we can add or subtract multiples of 360° to find coterminal angles.
Since the given angle is 1000°, to find a coterminal angle with the least positive measure (other than 1000° itself), subtract multiples of 360° until the result is between 0° and 360°.
Set up the expression: \(1000° - 360° \times n\), where \(n\) is an integer chosen so that the result lies in the interval \((0°, 360°)\).
Calculate the appropriate value of \(n\) by dividing 1000 by 360 and taking the integer part: \(n = \lfloor \frac{1000}{360} \rfloor\).
Subtract \(360° \times n\) from 1000° to find the coterminal angle with the least positive measure different from 1000°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 360°. To find coterminal angles, you add or subtract multiples of 360° from the given angle. This concept helps identify angles that represent the same direction in standard position.
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Angle Measurement and Positive Angles

Angles can be measured in degrees, and positive angles are measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis. The least positive coterminal angle is the smallest positive angle greater than 0° that is coterminal with the given angle, ensuring it is not equal to the original angle.
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Modulo Operation in Angle Reduction

Finding the least positive coterminal angle involves using the modulo operation with 360°, which effectively reduces any angle to its equivalent between 0° and 360°. This operation simplifies large angles by removing full rotations, making it easier to identify the smallest positive coterminal angle.
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