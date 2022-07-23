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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 89
Chapter 2, Problem 89

Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. tan 360° + 4 sin 180° + 5(cos 180°)²

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1
Recall the values of the trigonometric functions at quadrantal angles: \( \tan 360^\circ = 0 \), \( \sin 180^\circ = 0 \), and \( \cos 180^\circ = -1 \).
Substitute these values into the expression: \( \tan 360^\circ + 4 \sin 180^\circ + 5 (\cos 180^\circ)^2 = 0 + 4 \times 0 + 5 \times (-1)^2 \).
Simplify the powers and multiplication: \( 5 \times (-1)^2 = 5 \times 1 = 5 \).
Add all the terms together: \( 0 + 0 + 5 \).
The final step is to sum these values to get the result of the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadrantal Angles

Quadrantal angles are angles that lie on the x- or y-axis in the coordinate plane, typically 0°, 90°, 180°, 270°, and 360°. Their trigonometric function values are special and often simple, such as sine or cosine being 0, ±1. Understanding these values helps evaluate expressions involving these angles directly.
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Trigonometric Function Values at Specific Angles

Knowing the exact sine, cosine, and tangent values at key angles like 180° and 360° is essential. For example, sin 180° = 0, cos 180° = -1, and tan 360° = 0. These values allow substitution into expressions to simplify and evaluate them accurately.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Evaluating Expressions with Powers and Sums of Trigonometric Functions

When expressions involve powers, such as (cos 180°)², and sums of multiple trigonometric terms, it is important to apply the correct order of operations and substitute values carefully. Squaring a trigonometric value affects the sign and magnitude, influencing the final result.
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