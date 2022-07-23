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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 101
Chapter 2, Problem 101

Concept Check Suppose that ―90° < θ < 90° . Find the sign of each function value.
sec(―θ)

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1
Recall the definition of the secant function: \(\sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)}\). To find the sign of \(\sec(-\theta)\), we need to understand the sign of \(\cos(-\theta)\) first.
Use the even-odd property of cosine: \(\cos(-\theta) = \cos(\theta)\). This means the cosine function is even, so its value at \(-\theta\) is the same as at \(\theta\).
Since \(-90^\circ < \theta < 90^\circ\), \(\theta\) lies in the first or fourth quadrant. In both these quadrants, \(\cos(\theta)\) is positive.
Because \(\cos(\theta)\) is positive in this interval, \(\cos(-\theta)\) is also positive. Therefore, \(\sec(-\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(-\theta)}\) will have the same sign as \(\frac{1}{\text{positive}}\), which is positive.
Conclude that \(\sec(-\theta)\) is positive for \(-90^\circ < \theta < 90^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition and Domain of the Secant Function

The secant function, sec(θ), is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function: sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). It is important to understand that sec(θ) is undefined where cos(θ) = 0. Since θ is between -90° and 90°, cos(θ) is positive in this interval except at the endpoints, so sec(θ) will also be defined and its sign depends on cos(θ).
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Even-Odd Properties of Trigonometric Functions

The cosine function is an even function, meaning cos(-θ) = cos(θ). Since sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ), sec(θ) inherits this even property: sec(-θ) = sec(θ). This property helps determine the sign of sec(-θ) by relating it directly to sec(θ) without changing the sign.
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Even and Odd Identities

Sign of Cosine and Secant in the Interval -90° < θ < 90°

Within the interval -90° < θ < 90°, cosine values are positive because the angle lies in the first and fourth quadrants where cosine is positive. Since sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ), sec(θ) is also positive in this range. Therefore, sec(-θ) will have the same positive sign as sec(θ).
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that ―90° < θ < 90° .   Find the sign of each function value. cos(θ―180°)

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If n is an integer, n • 180° represents an integer multiple of 180°, (2n + 1) • 90° represents an odd integer multiple of 90° , and so on. Determine whether each expression is equal to 0, 1, or ―1, or is undefined. sin[270° + n • 360°]

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