Definition and Domain of the Secant Function

The secant function, sec(θ), is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function: sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). It is important to understand that sec(θ) is undefined where cos(θ) = 0. Since θ is between -90° and 90°, cos(θ) is positive in this interval except at the endpoints, so sec(θ) will also be defined and its sign depends on cos(θ).