4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
2
ProblemProblem
Below is a graph of the function y=sec(bx−π). Determine the value of b.
A
b=2
B
b=4
C
b=2π
D
b=π
3
ProblemProblem
Below is a graph of the function y=csc(bx). Determine the value of b.
A
b=21
B
b=3
C
b=34
D
b=43π
