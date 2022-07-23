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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 98
Chapter 2, Problem 98

Concept Check Suppose that ―90° < θ < 90° .   Find the sign of each function value. sec θ/2

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1
Recall that the domain for \( \theta \) is \( -90^\circ < \theta < 90^\circ \), which means \( \theta \) lies in Quadrant I or IV.
Since \( \theta \) is between \( -90^\circ \) and \( 90^\circ \), dividing by 2 gives \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) in the interval \( -45^\circ < \frac{\theta}{2} < 45^\circ \).
Determine the quadrant of \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) based on this interval. Because \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) lies between \( -45^\circ \) and \( 45^\circ \), it is in Quadrant I or IV.
Recall that the secant function is defined as \( \sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x} \). So, the sign of \( \sec \frac{\theta}{2} \) depends on the sign of \( \cos \frac{\theta}{2} \).
Since cosine is positive in Quadrants I and IV, conclude that \( \cos \frac{\theta}{2} > 0 \), and therefore \( \sec \frac{\theta}{2} > 0 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain and Range of the Angle θ

Understanding that θ lies between -90° and 90° helps determine the quadrant in which θ/2 lies. Since θ/2 will be between -45° and 45°, this restricts the angle to the first or fourth quadrant, which affects the sign of trigonometric functions.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Definition and Sign of the Secant Function

Secant is the reciprocal of cosine, sec(α) = 1/cos(α). The sign of sec(α) depends on the sign of cos(α). If cos(α) is positive, sec(α) is positive; if cos(α) is negative, sec(α) is negative.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Sign of Cosine in Quadrants I and IV

Cosine is positive in both the first and fourth quadrants. Since θ/2 lies between -45° and 45°, it is in these quadrants, ensuring cos(θ/2) is positive, and thus sec(θ/2) is also positive.
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Trig Values in Quadrants II, III, & IV
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